'Fantastic' public and businesses thanked for backing Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas gift appeal in association with MKM Building Supplies
and live on Freeview channel 276
With little over a week to go until the campaign’s deadline, hundreds of gifts have already been dropped off at the town’s MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, which kindly acts as a collection point.
Branch co-director Lee Dees praised the response so far as “fantastic", adding: “We are still reaching out to people to see if we can get more over the line.
"We have had a lot of presents from the public as well as our customers who have been over the door.
“So I would just reach out again to say if you can come forward with any donations in any capacity, that is gratefully appreciated.”
While MKM Building Supplies – which has run its campaign with the Mail for the past decade – has received donations of bikes in the past, gifts do not have to be large.
MKM co-director Mick Sumpter explained: “Selection boxes, sweets, clothes, games and even toiletries such as deodorants for the older children are all appreciated.
"All we ask is that are new and unwrapped so we can work out who we can give them to.”
Mail editor Gavin Ledwith also applauded everyone who has backed our joint appeal so far.
He added: “Thanks to everyone who has spared a few pennies or pounds to contribute towards the appeal already.
"We know life is extremely difficult for so many people at the moment.
“If, like many employees these days, you get paid in the middle of the month then please consider supporting the appeal if you can before next week’s deadline."
The final day for donations is Saturday, December 16.
This will give charities and worthy organisations time to collect and distribute presents to youngsters before Christmas Day.
Gifts can be dropped off between 7.30am to 5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am to noon on Saturdays.
Please remember that presents should be new and unwrapped and aimed at youngsters aged between two and 17.
Any organisations wishing to be considered for gifts can contact MKM Building Supplies on (01429) 231500.