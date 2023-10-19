Fashion, food and fizz event set to raise funds for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice
The ticketed event is being hosted by Alice House Hospice and Ali Jane Boutique and is taking place on Friday, November 10, at the Golden Lion, in Dunston Road, Hartlepool from 7pm until 10pm.
The hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, relies on donations to provide care and support to people affected by life limiting illnesses or the death of a loved one across the Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham areas.
Event guests can expect a drinks reception, followed by the opportunity to browse a range of stalls selling quality handmade goods and accessories, before enjoying a sharing platter and fashion show, courtesy of Ali Jane Boutique, in Vision Retail Park.
The hospice’s In Memory fundraiser, Nicola Winwood, said: “We are really looking forward to another great night at The Golden Lion with Ali Jane and her models.
"The atmosphere is always great and it’s such an enjoyable way to get people together, raising funds for a great cause.
"The previous two events sold out, so we expect demand to be high once again.
"We recommend early booking to avoid disappointment and can’t wait to welcome our guests on the night.”
Ali Jane, of Ali Jane Boutique, based in Harbour Walk, said “Ali Jane Boutique is proud to support Alice House Hospice by putting on a fabulous fashion show to help raise funds for this amazing charity which offers support for families who have a loved one in their last moments of life.
"Ali Jane Boutique offers affordable luxury fashion for ladies who love clothes to make themselves feel good and look good from casual day wear, to glam evening wear.
"So please come along and support this event and enjoy an evening of fashion, food and fizz.”
The evening will also include a raffle, tombola and other fundraising activities in aid of the hospice.
This is the third event collaboration between Ali Jane and Alice House Hospice with the previous two events raising a combined total of £4,500.
Tickets are £19.95p and can be bought online at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or by calling (01429) 855555.