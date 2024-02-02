February half-term fun at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool
The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, in Jackson Dock, Hartlepool, has organised a number of events for families to enjoy during the February half-term holiday including a navigation trail and storytelling.
From Saturday, February 17, to Sunday, February 25, families are invited to take part in a navigation trail around the recreated Georgian quay to learn more about how sailors used the stars to navigate the sea.
Storytelling sessions will also be held to learn all about a sailor’s life.
The museum also has the Diving Deep exhibition that explores the discovery and underwater excavation of HMS Invincible, an 18th Century battleship that sank in February 1758 in the East Solent.
These activities are all included in the price of the ticket.
For more information, go to www.nmrn.org.uk/visit-us/hartlepool or ring (01429) 860077.