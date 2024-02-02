News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

February half-term fun at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool

A museum has organised a range of activities for the half-term holidays that give an insight into how sailors used to navigate the sea.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, in Jackson Dock, Hartlepool, has organised a number of events for families to enjoy during the February half-term holiday including a navigation trail and storytelling.

From Saturday, February 17, to Sunday, February 25, families are invited to take part in a navigation trail around the recreated Georgian quay to learn more about how sailors used the stars to navigate the sea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Storytelling sessions will also be held to learn all about a sailor’s life.

Most Popular
Museum visitors enjoy an unforgettable experience.Museum visitors enjoy an unforgettable experience.
Museum visitors enjoy an unforgettable experience.

The museum also has the Diving Deep exhibition that explores the discovery and underwater excavation of HMS Invincible, an 18th Century battleship that sank in February 1758 in the East Solent.

These activities are all included in the price of the ticket.

For more information, go to www.nmrn.org.uk/visit-us/hartlepool or ring (01429) 860077.

Related topics:National Museum of the Royal NavyHartlepoolGeorgian