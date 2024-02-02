Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, in Jackson Dock, Hartlepool, has organised a number of events for families to enjoy during the February half-term holiday including a navigation trail and storytelling.

From Saturday, February 17, to Sunday, February 25, families are invited to take part in a navigation trail around the recreated Georgian quay to learn more about how sailors used the stars to navigate the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storytelling sessions will also be held to learn all about a sailor’s life.

Museum visitors enjoy an unforgettable experience.

The museum also has the Diving Deep exhibition that explores the discovery and underwater excavation of HMS Invincible, an 18th Century battleship that sank in February 1758 in the East Solent.

These activities are all included in the price of the ticket.