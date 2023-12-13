One of the longstanding volunteers at a naval museum is feeling “proud” after earning prestigious recognition for his efforts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek Hinds has been a volunteer at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, in Maritime Avenue, for 13 years and has been highly commended by the British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust in the Marsh Volunteers for Museum Learning Awards.

This award honours the contribution of volunteers in the museum sector across the United Kingdom and rewards 12 volunteers every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek received his award “in recognition of an outstanding contribution to engaging museum audiences” for his role in the HMS Trincomalee exhibition.

Derek Hinds, volunteer at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

Built in 1817, HMS Trincomalee is the oldest floating ship in Europe and a hot spot for tourists and locals.

Derek’s role in this exhibition involves bringing to life the history of the HMS Trincomalee, from its construction in Bombay, now known as Mumbai, and its time as a training ship up until today.

Derek, who is the longest serving volunteer at the museum, said: “It was a very pleasant and exciting surprise to be awarded a Marsh Charitable Trust award for my volunteering duties within the HMS Trincomalee Exhibition Gallery, at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be given one of these 12 awards, for doing my volunteering duty has made me feel proud, and that my duties are much appreciated by the visitors to the museum, and to others alike.”

The HMS Trincomalee, which is the oldest floating ship in Europe.

To be awarded one of the 12 regional awards, or the 12 commendations, volunteers must make a difference in how the museum engages with the public.

Derek continued: "I also accept this award not only for myself, but for everyone else who works in the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.

"It’s giving our museum greater publicity and I hope it will attract more visitors to visit our area of the North-East of England.”