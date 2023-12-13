Long-serving volunteer at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool ‘highly commended’ in British Museum Marsh Awards
Derek Hinds has been a volunteer at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, in Maritime Avenue, for 13 years and has been highly commended by the British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust in the Marsh Volunteers for Museum Learning Awards.
This award honours the contribution of volunteers in the museum sector across the United Kingdom and rewards 12 volunteers every year.
Derek received his award “in recognition of an outstanding contribution to engaging museum audiences” for his role in the HMS Trincomalee exhibition.
Built in 1817, HMS Trincomalee is the oldest floating ship in Europe and a hot spot for tourists and locals.
Derek’s role in this exhibition involves bringing to life the history of the HMS Trincomalee, from its construction in Bombay, now known as Mumbai, and its time as a training ship up until today.
Derek, who is the longest serving volunteer at the museum, said: “It was a very pleasant and exciting surprise to be awarded a Marsh Charitable Trust award for my volunteering duties within the HMS Trincomalee Exhibition Gallery, at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Hartlepool.
"To be given one of these 12 awards, for doing my volunteering duty has made me feel proud, and that my duties are much appreciated by the visitors to the museum, and to others alike.”
To be awarded one of the 12 regional awards, or the 12 commendations, volunteers must make a difference in how the museum engages with the public.
Derek continued: "I also accept this award not only for myself, but for everyone else who works in the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.
"It’s giving our museum greater publicity and I hope it will attract more visitors to visit our area of the North-East of England.”
Derek, alongside other volunteers and staff at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, continue to work together to bring history to life with their rich knowledge of the museum and its artefacts.