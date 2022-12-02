Fewer people in Hartlepool identify as English according to the latest Census data
Fewer people in Hartlepool identify as English than a decade ago as more opt for a British identity, new census figures show.
The figures from the Office for National Statistics show 18% of people in the town felt they were English only when the census took place last year – a figure that is down significantly from 76% in 2011.
The data also shows 57% selected British only - which is up from 11% choosing that nationality a decade ago.
Overall, 98% of people in the area chose any UK identity in 2021, slightly down from 99% in 2011.
Most Popular
About 96% of people identified as white in the area in 2021 – down slightly from 98% in the previous census.
The data shows 1,600 residents (2%) identified as Asian or Asian British and 445 (under 1%) selected black or black British as their ethnicity.
A further 671 (1%) said they were mixed ethnicity.
Across England and Wales, 90% usual residents identified with at least one UK national identity – a slight decrease from 92% in 2011.
The proportion of people identifying as English only saw the sharpest fall - down from 58% selecting the national identity 10 years ago to just 15% in the 2021 Census.
Nationally, 55% said they identified as British – leaping from 19% in the previous census.
Jon Wroth-Smith, census deputy director, said the recent data highlights that we are living in an "increasingly multi-cultural society" with fewer people saying they belong to a particular nation.