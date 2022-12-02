The figures from the Office for National Statistics show 18% of people in the town felt they were English only when the census took place last year – a figure that is down significantly from 76% in 2011.

The data also shows 57% selected British only - which is up from 11% choosing that nationality a decade ago.

Overall, 98% of people in the area chose any UK identity in 2021, slightly down from 99% in 2011.

Census nationality figures.

About 96% of people identified as white in the area in 2021 – down slightly from 98% in the previous census.

The data shows 1,600 residents (2%) identified as Asian or Asian British and 445 (under 1%) selected black or black British as their ethnicity.

A further 671 (1%) said they were mixed ethnicity.

Across England and Wales, 90% usual residents identified with at least one UK national identity – a slight decrease from 92% in 2011.

The proportion of people identifying as English only saw the sharpest fall - down from 58% selecting the national identity 10 years ago to just 15% in the 2021 Census.

Nationally, 55% said they identified as British – leaping from 19% in the previous census.