Film studio on the lookout for Hartlepool people to take part in ‘an action packed rave scene’

Hartlepool people aged over 18 can have a go at grabbing a spot in the action during an open casting session on Tuesday, November 22.

Newcastle-based Ne14.tv says it is looking for a range of looks and ages and no acting experience is necessary.

However, prospective supporting actors should be prepared to dance on camera. It is part of a feature film based in Hartlepool, which is written and directed by Jamie Childs.

Northern studios are on the lookout for Hartlepool people willing to take part in a rave scene.

The advertisement added: “Again, this is a rave scene so you will be dancing as part of your role (no skill required but you must be confident to dance whilst filmed!)

"The actual shot will be a night shoot, filming Wednesday 7th December. This will of course be paid.”

The casting call will take place at the Northern Studios, in Church Street, between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday.

People unable to attend can also apply via email, sending a clear headshot, clear full length photo, contact details and some basic measurements to [email protected]

Social media applications will not be accepted.

Earlier this month, the agency advertised on social media for “a real fisherman who can supply their own equipment and costuming”, as well as “gym trained men with very muscular builds”. Both roles are set to be filmed in the Hartlepool area.