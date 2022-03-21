FIRE UPDATE: Hartlepool firefighters return to West View Road to tackle further blaze
Firefighters who had previously tackled a blaze at a house in Hartlepool’s West View Road have been called back out to the same road to deal with another fire.
Two fire appliances were deployed at 4.47pm from Hartlepool Fire Station and two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze on the first floor of the property.
Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed they believed the house was unoccupied and fire crews requested that the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.
Two fire appliances from Hartlepool have since been deployed back to West View Road following reports of a fire in the roof space of a house.They have been joined by a fire appliance from Billingham.
It has not yet been confirmed if this is the same or a different property.
Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets are being used to extinguish the blaze.
Cleveland fire Brigade have tweeted that people “should avoid the area”.