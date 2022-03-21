FIRE UPDATE: Hartlepool firefighters return to West View Road to tackle further blaze

Firefighters who had previously tackled a blaze at a house in Hartlepool’s West View Road have been called back out to the same road to deal with another fire.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 8:25 pm

Two fire appliances were deployed at 4.47pm from Hartlepool Fire Station and two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze on the first floor of the property.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed they believed the house was unoccupied and fire crews requested that the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Two fire appliances from Hartlepool have since been deployed back to West View Road following reports of a fire in the roof space of a house.They have been joined by a fire appliance from Billingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It has not yet been confirmed if this is the same or a different property.

Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets are being used to extinguish the blaze.

Cleveland fire Brigade have tweeted that people “should avoid the area”.

Read More

Read More
Man dies after Hartlepool 999 incident involving a bus and two pedestrians
Fire crews at the scene of a house fire on West View Road in Hartlepool earlier today (March 21).

A message from the editor:

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

HartlepoolBillingham