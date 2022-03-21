FIRE UPDATE: Hartlepool firefighters return to West View Road to tackle further blaze

Two fire appliances were deployed at 4.47pm from Hartlepool Fire Station and two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze on the first floor of the property.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed they believed the house was unoccupied and fire crews requested that the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Two fire appliances from Hartlepool have since been deployed back to West View Road following reports of a fire in the roof space of a house.They have been joined by a fire appliance from Billingham.

It has not yet been confirmed if this is the same or a different property.

Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets are being used to extinguish the blaze.

Cleveland fire Brigade have tweeted that people “should avoid the area”.

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire on West View Road in Hartlepool earlier today (March 21).

