Hartlepool hospital visitors no longer need to wear a facemask as restrictions relaxed

From June 9, any visitors to the the University Hospital of Hartlepool or the University Hospital of North Tees will not be required to wear a facemask.

Chief nurse Lindsey Robertson said: “As of today, visitors will not be required to wear a facemask – with the exception of visiting a high-risk area.

“This is following updated national guidance from NHS England and Improvement this week and is in light of the continued low numbers of COVID-19 in our hospitals and in the community.”

Hospital visitors will no longer need to wear a facemask.

Visitors (up to two people per patient) will still be asked to book an appointment by calling the ward in advance – but the number of booking slots will be increased.

Lindsey added: “We are pleased to be in a position to be able to relax some of these restrictions as we value the importance of visiting on the recovery of patients.

“We ask visitors in our hospitals to continue to follow instructions from the clinical area you are visiting, wash your hands and use hand gel regularly and avoid visiting if you are feeling unwell.”

High risk areas include the emergency care department, urgent care, ward 24, ward 25, critical care, special care baby unit, chemotherapy day unit, ward 38 and when visiting patients with Covid-19.