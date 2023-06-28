Firefighters battle thundery weather to raise money in memory of Hartlepool colleague

A determined Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service-led team battled humidity and thunder to continue the fundraising legacy of former colleague Stu Crebbin.

Stu, who was originally from Hartlepool, died in March 2021 at the age of 46 after a 12-month battle with cancer.

This year, his colleagues took on the fourth Stu’s Phoenix Challenge, with over 40 people walking Wales’ classic Bannau Brycheiniog Horseshoe in memory of Stu and in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.

Stu's colleagues have continued his fundraising legacy for another year.

The shorter distance of about 12 miles allowed for a wider participation from staff from four services, fire cadets, serving and retired firefighters, partners, children and even a couple of dogs.

Hereford Crew Commander Spencer Jones said plans are already underway for next year’s event.

Spencer said: “The humidity and thundery weather made the hike difficult at times but everyone completed it in high spirits.

“Nearly £25,000 has been raised to date with Gift Aid and off-line donations.

“I will change the event theme next year with a combination of cycling and canoeing.

“This will further include a yet wider audience wishing to take part in memory of Stu.”

For the last two years Hereford Crew Commander Spencer Jones and his HWFRS colleagues have taken on The Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse (West to East).

It was all started by Stu himself, who undertook The Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse (East to West) with his Phoenix Challenge team in 2020, covering 42 miles in 24 hours.

Despite having intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions in the lead-up, he completed most of the challenge.

This year, sponsor Martin Lown, from Phoenix Forensic Service Provider, who has worked closely with Spencer, produced commemorative challenge coins for each participant.

Stu’s family, who are based in Hartlepool, were unable to join the walkers in Wales this time but have supported the challenge in past years.

A JustGiving page is still live for further donations and sponsorship.