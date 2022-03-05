Firefighters called to tackle bedroom blaze in Hartlepool

Firefighters were called this afternoon (March 5) to tackle a bedroom blaze at a house on Christopher Street in Hartlepool.

By Neil Fatkin
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:17 pm

Two fire appliances were deployed at 5.49pm from Stranton Fire Station after being contacted by a resident on the street who had heard the property’s fire alarm.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the blaze as well as a positive pressure ventilation fan to help disperse the smoke. There are no reports of any injuries.

Crew Manager Brooks, who attended the fire, said: “No one was in the property and so we gained access to attend to an upper floor fire in the bedroom of the house. The cause of the fire is yet to be established but this just shows the importance of having a smoke alarm and checking it regularly.”

