Hartlepool libraries get a revamp as new high-tech system is installed

The new system – the first for about 20 years – begins from next week, is more user friendly and features a website where people can search for titles and reserve a copy for collection.

They can also find suggestions for new reads and titles on topical themes and leave their own book reviews.

The high-tech system will also make it much easier for staff to manage the library stock across all Hartlepool’s library network, making books available where they are most needed.

While the new system is being installed, the Headland and Seaton branch libraries will be closed from Monday, March 7, to Friday, March 11.

A limited library service will be in operation at Community Hub Central and Community Hub South from Monday, March 7, to Wednesday, March 9.

To find out more, visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/libraries or speak to your local library staff.

