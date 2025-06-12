First chicks hatch as little terns make Hartlepool beach their home again
Around 130 little terns have arrived and nested in Seaton Carew after flying 3,000 miles from West Africa in May.
Twelve chicks have already been recorded, although one was sadly killed by a kestrel.
Derek Wood, a warden for the Seaton Carew project, said: “Progress is fairly steady now, although the number of active nests is sadly down on last year's total.
"We suspect this may be a result of last year's disturbance by a fox and kestrel, compounded by early visits of a kestrel at the critical time when the birds were beginning to arrive and prospect for nest sites.”
Since the birds’ arrival in 2019, members of the community and Durham Wildlife Trust volunteers have put up fences around their nesting areas to protect them from disturbance.
