A colony of legally-protected seabirds has made a welcome return to a Hartlepool beach, and visitors are being asked to play their part in protecting them.

The legally-protected little terns have once again taken up residence on a stretch of beach at Seaton Carew after nesting there for the first time in 2019.

Around 130 birds have arrived at the site after migrating 3,000 miles from West Africa.

The birds’ nesting area has been fenced off and the site is being monitored by wardens and volunteers from the Tees Valley Wildlife Trust.

Pictured from left is Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, Steve Ashton, Tees Valley Wildlife Trust People and Wildlife Manager, and Derek Wood, the Trust’s lead warden for the little terns site, in front of the little terns' site in Seaton Carew.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “It’s such a privilege to have the little terns back with us again, especially as they have flown such a long way to nest on this beach.

“Unfortunately, the nesting site’s closeness to the promenade does make it vulnerable to disturbance.

“The majority of people who use the beach do respect the site, but there have been occasions in previous years when people have walked through it or let dogs off leads in the vicinity – in breach of the dog exclusion order which applies to this particular stretch of beach – so we are always keen to remind people to please keep clear of the site and keep dogs away too.

“Thank you to people for their understanding and a big thank you too to the wardens and volunteers from the Tees Valley Wildlife Trust.

"Together we are helping to support a new generation of little terns.”

Derek Wood, the Trust’s lead warden for the little terns site, said: “Because they are beach-nesting birds, the little terns are vulnerable to accidental as well as deliberate disturbance and they are prone to abandon the site if they are persistently disturbed, so we would remind people to please take care if they are nearby.

“We would like to thank people for their support. Due to the work we’ve been doing in partnership with the council in recent years, public awareness of the need to protect the nesting site has steadily increased and we are delighted about that.”