Fitness fanatics could get 24 hour gym access if bid approved by Hartlepool development chiefs

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to alter previously approved conditions to allow for extended opening hours at the gym in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The site had been part of the Xercise4Less chain but is currently closed for a “full overhaul” before it reopens as a JD Gyms facility later this month.

The site, located above H&M, currently has permission to open to the public between 6am - midnight, seven days a week.

The current Exercise 4 Less site, in Hartlepool

However the latest application, submitted by JD Sports Gyms Limited, would see this extended to 24 hours a day, if approved.

A letter from real estate services company Savills, in support of the application, states the proposals would boost the business.

It said: “The proposed extension to the operating hours is required to ensure that the unit meets the needs of its customer base and enhances its overall efficiency.

“As there are no unacceptable impacts, we respectfully request that this application will be approved and that planning permission is granted for the amendment proposed above.”

Posting on Facebook, the ‘Xercise4Less – Hartlepool’ page confirmed last week the site will be closed from Thursday, August 11, for a “few weeks” for the transformation work.

It added: “Xercise4Less Hartlepool is currently undergoing a full overhaul and will be re-opening this summer as JD Gyms Hartlepool.

“We will be ready to open as JD Gyms Hartlepool in a few weeks time.”