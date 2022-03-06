'Once again Poolies are stepping up' - Another caring Hartlepool business taking aid donations for urgent Ukraine appeal

Orangebox Training Solutions is supporting an urgent town-wide appeal for donations along with fellow business Hogg Global Logistics.

Orangebox is also providing its offices at Tranquility House, in Harbour Walk, as a drop off point and has seen a steady flow of donations from kind-hearted folk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glen Hughes from Orangebox with some of the donations for Ukraine received at Tranquility House.

Glen Hughes, the company’s marketing manager, said: “We saw Hogg Logistics’ plan and asked to get involved as a fellow business.

"At Orangebox we are very community focused and as soon as we heard wanted to get involve and help.

“We in Hartlepool are a close-knit town with big hearts. Once again Poolies are stepping up and donating.

"The phone calls and emails from residents and businesses have been amazing.”

Tranquility House on Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, is accepting aid donations for Ukraine. Picture by FRANK REID

The appeal is asking for first aid supplies including bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes.

Sleeping bags, quilts and blankets are also needed as people in Ukraine have fled their homes in search of safety with many crossing the border into Poland.

Over the counter medicine such as paracetamol, ibuprofen and Calpol for children are wanted, along with nappies and baby wipes.

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for NationalWorld coverage

Hogg Global Logistics, an international sea, air and road freight firm, offered to collect things at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton, to support a plea for donations by Ferryhill man Rob Tocher.

The former soldier, who served with the Royal Logistics Corps in the first Gulf War, wanted to do something to help watched the situation in Ukraine unfold on TV.

He is due to drive everything given in Hartlepool’s collection to Ukraine.

Rob has praised the town’s generosity, saying: “The people of Hartlepool have been outstanding and I can not thank them enough.”

Aid donations will continue to be accepted at Orangebox Training Solutions and Hogg Global Logistics before March 14 when the truck is due to leave.

The UK has so far pledged £120 million of aid to help tackle the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.