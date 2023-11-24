Flowers have been left at the spot where a young man tragically died in a Hartlepool road traffic collision a week ago.

Floral tributes and poignant messages to 24-year-old Conor Holland have been left on Stockton Road by wellwishers.

Conor, from the town, died following a two-vehicle collision near to the Travellers Rest pub on the evening of Friday, November 17.

One message said: “Thinking of you flying high with the angels now xxx,” while another said: “Thinking of you and your family.

Cards and flowers in tribute to Conor Holland, 24, who died following a collision on the A689 in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

"Rest in peace young man.”

In a statement released earlier this week, Cleveland Police stated: “Conor leaves behind his mam, dad and sister who are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them.”

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed.