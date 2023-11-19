A motorist has been arrested following the death of a man in a second vehicle.

Cleveland Police said in a Saturday statement: “A 24-year-old man has died following a collision on the A689 in Hartlepool shortly after 10.15pm last night (Friday 17th November).

“The 24-year-old had been travelling westbound in a dark blue Audi S3 when the vehicle collided with railings near to The Travellers Rest pub.

Cones next to the wall and railings after they were damaged following Friday's night's fatal collision near the A689.

“A 22-year-old man who was driving a blue VW Golf has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or ring doorbell footage of the incident to call 101, quoting SE23228265.”

The A689 was closed for several hours between Rossmere Way and Brierton Lane while emergency services attended the incident.

A wall and railings next to Wyverne Court, on the southbound carriageway heading out of town, were damaged by the collision.