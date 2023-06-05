News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left: Wallis & Co; Lock Gates; Casa del Mar; and The Tall Ships.

Food for thought: 13 top Hartlepool bars and restaurants with outdoor seating for diners

Summer is just around the corner and what better way to enjoy an evening meal or quick lunch than outside in the sunshine?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

Here are 13 of the best eateries in Hartlepool with outdoor seating as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks will fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of food on offter.

The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 243 reviews. One customer said: "This atmospheric harbourside café serves excellent food with passion in stylish surroundings."

1. The Lock Gates, Navigation Point

The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 243 reviews. One customer said: "This atmospheric harbourside café serves excellent food with passion in stylish surroundings." Photo: Frank Reid

Casa Del Mar has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 404 reviews. One customer described their experience as "absolutely faultless," with another claiming "everything was first class."

2. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point

Casa Del Mar has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 404 reviews. One customer described their experience as "absolutely faultless," with another claiming "everything was first class." Photo: Frank Reid

Cafe Rappor Bar has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 311 reviews. One customer described their experience as "first class, keeping the Marina on the map."

3. Cafe Rappor Bar, Navigation Point

Cafe Rappor Bar has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 311 reviews. One customer described their experience as "first class, keeping the Marina on the map." Photo: Kevin Brady

The Open Jar has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google with 466 reviews. One customer said: "It's lovely to eat outside when the sun is warm."

4. The Open Jar, Seaton Reach

The Open Jar has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google with 466 reviews. One customer said: "It's lovely to eat outside when the sun is warm." Photo: Frank Reid

