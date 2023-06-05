Food for thought: 13 top Hartlepool bars and restaurants with outdoor seating for diners

Summer is just around the corner and what better way to enjoy an evening meal or quick lunch than outside in the sunshine?
Marks will fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of food on offter.
Undefined: readMore
1. The Lock Gates, Navigation Point
The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 243 reviews. One customer said: "This atmospheric harbourside café serves excellent food with passion in stylish surroundings." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point
Casa Del Mar has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 404 reviews. One customer described their experience as "absolutely faultless," with another claiming "everything was first class." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Cafe Rappor Bar, Navigation Point
Cafe Rappor Bar has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 311 reviews. One customer described their experience as "first class, keeping the Marina on the map." Photo: Kevin Brady
4. The Open Jar, Seaton Reach
The Open Jar has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google with 466 reviews. One customer said: "It's lovely to eat outside when the sun is warm." Photo: Frank Reid