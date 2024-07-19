Former Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton organises free mental health retreat in Hartlepool
The free mental health retreat is taking place on Sunday, July 28, from 9am until 12.30pm at Seaton Carew Beach.
The event has been organised by North East mental health project Never Throw In The Towel to give men the space to talk to each other and get involved in a number of activities including boxing, fitness, breathing exercises and a cold sea dip.
Never Throw In The Towel – set up by Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton and Craig Grainger in November 2023 – encourages men to talk about their own mental health and gives them a space to share their own experiences.
Anthony, who is now a barber, said: “We set it up to try and tackle this awful problem we have of men’s suicide.
"The North East is the worst in the UK for suicide and it is something close to my heart.”
He continued: “I still don’t think enough gets done about it and I still think there is a huge stigma around it.”
Anthony, who won the TV contest in 2005, continued: “Being a barber and having men talk to me for a living – I have dealt with numerous cases of men struggling and me trying to help them out.”
Never Throw In The Towel hopes to become a registered charity by September so that it can offer help to men regionally and then nationally.
Craig and Anthony have already seen the impact this project has had on men across the North East, with men attending retreats increasing from nine at the first retreat in Hamsterley Forest, in County Durham, to 72 at their third retreat at Kip & Nook, in Darlington.
Originally from Consett, Anthony said: “It has grown extremely fast, it’s been an absolutely amazing journey.
"We have actively helped some real people who have needed it.
"Even if you don’t need it, it’s a fun wellness activity day.”
Following the retreat on July 28, Larry’s Lanes is going to be offering everyone attending a hot coffee and bacon sandwich for just £5.
For more information about the project and upcoming retreat, see https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554919212236.
