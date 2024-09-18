Former Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Shane Moore presents cheques to Hartlepool Foodbank and Hartlepool Sea Cadets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The funds raised by the Mayor’s Charity Appeal were split between Hartlepool Foodbank and Hartlepool Sea Cadets, with each receiving £6,542 – an equal share of the overall total raised.
Councillor Shane Moore said: “I was delighted to select these two charities close to my heart to fundraise for during my role as Ceremonial Mayor for the 2023-24 municipal year.
"As a former sea cadet myself, I know first-hand the experiences that the charity provides to our young people here in Hartlepool.
“Hartlepool Foodbank is, unfortunately, a much-used charity within our town – supporting some of our most vulnerable residents – and I am passionate about supporting it to continue to provide to this vital service.”
Each year, the sitting Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool raises thousands of pounds for local charitable causes through collections and organised events.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.