Former Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Shane Moore presents cheques to Hartlepool Foodbank and Hartlepool Sea Cadets

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Sep 2024, 15:55 BST
The former Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool has presented cheques to representatives of his chosen charities during his time in office.

The funds raised by the Mayor’s Charity Appeal were split between Hartlepool Foodbank and Hartlepool Sea Cadets, with each receiving £6,542 – an equal share of the overall total raised.

Councillor Shane Moore said: “I was delighted to select these two charities close to my heart to fundraise for during my role as Ceremonial Mayor for the 2023-24 municipal year.

"As a former sea cadet myself, I know first-hand the experiences that the charity provides to our young people here in Hartlepool.

Councillor Shane Moore (right) presents a cheque of £6,542 to Petty Officer Jane Fox and Able Cadet Olivia Fox from Hartlepool Sea Cadets. This comes as part of the former Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool's charity fundraising during his time in office, from 2023 until 2024.Councillor Shane Moore (right) presents a cheque of £6,542 to Petty Officer Jane Fox and Able Cadet Olivia Fox from Hartlepool Sea Cadets. This comes as part of the former Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool's charity fundraising during his time in office, from 2023 until 2024.
“Hartlepool Foodbank is, unfortunately, a much-used charity within our town – supporting some of our most vulnerable residents – and I am passionate about supporting it to continue to provide to this vital service.”

Each year, the sitting Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool raises thousands of pounds for local charitable causes through collections and organised events.

