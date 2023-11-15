A former headteacher has featured in an exhibition in London that celebrates the achievements of some of the nation’s most inspiring teachers.

Julie Deville, previously the executive head of Hartlepool’s Eldon Grove Primary School, was included in the The Gallery of Greats to mark The Teaching Awards Trust’s 25th anniversary.

Each portrait in the gallery captures teachers in their natural environments to show their dedication and passion for shaping the lives of young people.

Throughout her career, Julie has been an advocate for special needs pupils, those affected by poverty and prejudice, those who have been excluded, pupils gifted in sports, arts, or academics and those lacking in confidence.

Former Hartlepool headteacher Julie Deville, right, with pupils in a photograph displayed in a London exhibition to celebrate teaching's Gallery of Greats.

Julie, a teacher since 1986 and now chief executive of the Extol Trust, said: “Advocating for our pupils who might not otherwise be heard sits at the heart of why I do what I do.

"My mission since getting into teaching has been to increase access and elevate education in underprivileged North East regions.

"I’m really grateful to have had the chance to share this message of empowerment with a wider audience”.

Julie has also been shortlisted – along with the other teachers featured – for the gold award at the Pearson National Teaching Awards on Saturday, November 25.

Mary Palmer, chief executive of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “At the Teaching Awards Trust, our mission is to celebrate and value the impact of education and highlight the life-changing influence educators and school leaders have.

"This exhibition visually showcases the impact teachers have on pupils and the innovation and enthusiasm they bring to the classroom day in and day out.”

Donna Bridgewater, photographer, teacher and creator of the exhibition in collaboration with Pearson, said: “I was truly inspired by all the teachers I met and photographed.

"I hope my work gives visitors a rare insight into the daily routines of the education profession whilst conveying the enthusiasm, expertise, and nurturing environment educators create every day.

"I knew my final portraits would be a genuine reflection of the very best educators in the UK.”