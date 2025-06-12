Road safety improvements begin in Hartlepool's Murray Street after lengthy campaign by businesses and residents

By Mark Payne
Published 12th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Businesses and residents have succeeded in their lengthy campaign for road safety improvements on a busy street.

Work has started on creating a new zebra crossing in Murray Street, Hartlepool, with a set of speed cushions on either side to slow down vehicles.

Council chiefs say it will provide "vital extra protection” to children and parents walking to and from Lynnfield Primary School and will also benefit the wider community.

Hartlepool Borough Council agreed to the safety improvements in response to concerns raised by local residents and businesses over the speed of traffic in Murray Street.

Barber Ary Ahmed started a petition for traffic calming measures in Murray Street in 2022.Barber Ary Ahmed started a petition for traffic calming measures in Murray Street in 2022.
Ary Ahmed, who runs Ary’s Lounge Barber Shop, is among businesses owners in the street who have campaigned for measures to get vehicles to slow down.

He presented a petition to the council back in 2022 and has now said: “I went round all the shops in Murray Street to raise a concern about the speed the cars were driving in the streets.

“We have a school and a nursery in the street and I couldn’t imagine a kid being hurt and one accident was enough to ruin one family’s life and I couldn’t just sit there and do nothing about it.”

Councillor Karen Oliver, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council's Neighbourhood Services Committe, at the location of the new crossing in Murray Street.Councillor Karen Oliver, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council's Neighbourhood Services Committe, at the location of the new crossing in Murray Street.
Ary also praised media personality Paul “Goffy” Gough for galvanising support, adding: “I can’t thank Goffy and everyone involved enough.”

The scheme is being put in at the site of an existing school crossing patrol.

There were no objections from the local community in a council consultation.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee and a local ward councillor, said it would make a big difference to people trying to cross the busy road.

Ary Ahmed who runs a barbers in Murray Street delivers his petition calling for traffic calming measures to Hartlepool Civic Centre.Ary Ahmed who runs a barbers in Murray Street delivers his petition calling for traffic calming measures to Hartlepool Civic Centre.
Residents and businesses have campaigned for action to curb the speed of traffic using Murray Street and I would like to commend them on their community spirit and determination to bring about change,” she said.

“This scheme is also a great example of the council listening to the concerns of local people, taking action to address them, making our roads safer and our neighbourhoods stronger.”

The scheme is costing around £30,000 and is being funded through the council’s School Safety Schemes budget as part of its Local Transport Plan.

