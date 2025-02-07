A former RAF medic who is “terrified of water” has been selected by the Royal British Legion to swim for Team UK at the Invictus Games in Canada this month.

Natasha Verrall-Bhasin, 41, from Hartlepool, will be taking part in swimming, wheelchair curling and alpine skiing in Canada as part of the Invictus Games, which is taking place from Saturday, February 8, until Sunday, February 16.

Natasha did tours of Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the forces and was later diagnosed with complex PTSD.

Natasha, who dropped out of college at 17 to serve her country, assisted RAF surgeons in theatre and helped recover patients.

Now a wedding celebrant, she said: “Although I am happy in my work life now, the demons are always there, and I don’t want to live like this.

"I want to be in a position where I’m more capable and more able to cope.

"PTSD is invisible and so often missed by the military. Some days I can’t get out of bed and I don’t know why.”

In partnership with the Ministry of Defence, the Royal British Legion is taking a team of 62 veterans to Canada in the hope that the Invictus Games will help their recovery.

Royal British Legion’s Team UK manager, Louise Assioun, said: “Our competitors all share something very unique – they’re all from the Armed Forces and they’ve all been through some pretty big life challenges, which can include having to deal with issues like trauma, amputations, complex PTSD and coping with the experiences of combat zones.

“There’s also something very special about the Invictus Games, which brings many nations together to compete, so it’s a great opportunity for them to be part of a team again and represent their country.

"The Games are an important part of their recovery – the pride they feel in taking part can literally transform lives – and the Royal British Legion, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, is incredibly proud to support Team UK at the Invictus Games.”

Natasha said: “I can’t swim – in fact, I am terrified of water – but if I can crack this, I can crack anything.”

She added: "I need to beat the voice in my head that keeps telling me I can’t do it.”