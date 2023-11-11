A former taxi driver and milkman has taken on a new career at the docks with the help of a pilot programme.

The Tees Valley New Futures Scheme, led by the Learning and Work Institute and delivered by Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, has helped over 100 people aged 30 and above to retrain, re-skill and find sustainable future career prospects, including fifty-four-year-old Andrew Phillips.

Andrew, from Hartlepool, now helps to ship parts for Offshore Turbines at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project.

He said: “I got the job opportunity and jumped into it with both feet, but I didn’t have any PPE, or anything like that.

Andrew Phillips takes on a new career.

"It’s the PPE, the guidance and so on. It helped to let me know I can do it, because you do get negative thoughts from time to time.”

This programme supports employed and unemployed Tees Valley residents over the age of 30 and was launched to help those whose jobs had been hit by the Covid pandemic.

Andrew said: “My background was in construction, so it was a bit of a change.

"It shows if you want to change, then you can.

"I’ve been a Jack of all trades and a master of none.

"I was a taxi driver for 20 years. I’ve been a bin man, a milk man. I’ve tried all sorts over the years.

"I was in construction for the last 15 years but the groundwork just got a bit too much for me – it’s a strain on the old back.

"Now I am enjoying work. I’m loving it.”

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, said: “Ensuring our next generations have the skills to take on the thousands of new jobs coming to Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool is a vitally important part of our long-term plans.

"But the New Futures pilot has really shown its worth in getting those further on in their working life a fresh chance to learn and adapt their existing strengths and skills to another line of work.