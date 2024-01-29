Former Nottingham Forest European Cup winner John McGovern looking forward to Hartlepool tribute night
John McGovern captained Nottingham Forest during its back to back European Cup wins in 1979 and 1980 in an illustrious career on the pitch.
The Scot signed as a professional for Hartlepools United in 1966 under Clough and Peter Taylor and was a key member of the 1967/68 team that gained promotion for the very first time.
He then followed the top managerial duo to Derby, Nottingham Forrest and Leeds as the trio assembled many of the games top honours.
This Easter, McGovern will make a rare return to Hartlepool for a tribute night with his long-time friend and radio presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough.
It will be held at the Rovers Quoit Club, Easington Road, on Good Friday, March 29.
John, who attended Henry Smith’s Grammar School after the family came to Hartlepool in the mid 50s, said: “I loved those days at Pools; the fans were brilliant and they made a terrific noise behind both the Rink and Town ends.
“The Poolies were incredible and they were like an extra man for us – the full squad agreed."
He added: “Cloughie and Taylor were just the best and their track record in all aspects of the game is untouchable.
"At Derby County the world of football was blown away as we started to assemble trophies – it really was an unbelievable journey for all three of us."
Goffy, who organised a sell-out Hartlepool United Centenary Dinner in 2008, said the show with McGovern is ready to tour the UK.
He said: “It was only fair to start with a special tribute to John in Hartlepool – the town where it all began for him.
"Just like that special Centenary Dinner that I put together for Pools back in 2008, I feel this evening will live long in the memory for those attending. I know that John is so much looking forward to heading back to Hartlepool.”
The night, which starts at 8.15pm, will include film footage from McGovern’s time at Hartlepool and Leeds, which inspired the 2009 filmThe Dammed United
Tickets are £20 available from the Rovers Quoit Club, online at www.wegottickets.com/event/607368#
or from Goffy Media 07990 588424.