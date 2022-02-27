Former Hartlepool United player from Brian Clough era enjoys trip down memory lane

And McCluskey reminisces about his playing days on the visit to Hartlepool United.

Andy McCluskey, now 70, was part of the club’s original youth team set up by the legendary Cloughy, before going on to play professionally for Pools.

He was treated to a behind the scenes tour of the Suit Direct Stadium this week which rekindled many happy memories of his playing days in the late 1960s.

Joined by his twin nine-year-old grandsons Tom and Ellis, he also got to see and hold Hartlepool’s National League play off final trophy they won last June to propel the club back into the Football League.

Andy with his grandchildren Tom and Ellis holding the play off final trophy.

Andy said: “It was lovely. We went round the ground including the dressing rooms. My two grandsons enjoyed lifting the cup.

“It’s a bit of history. It was fantastic to get back in the league.

“Thank you to the club for allowing us to go. It brought back a lot of memories.”

The visit was arranged by Andy’s brother-in-law, BBC Tees DJ and Pools fan Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough.

Andy McCluskey (second from left) in the Hartlepool United youth team in 1968.

Andy, who previously played for St Joseph’s in Hartlepool, joined Hartlepool’s youth team in 1967 coached by the late Tommy Johnson.

He said: “Brian Clough and Peter Taylor started the youth team. When you went to train with the first team it was something different.

"I had a couple of training sessions with Jimmy Campbell who was a big character.”

One of the highlights of Andy’s time as an amateur was beating Newcastle at St James’ Park in the Youth Cup in 1968.

Also in the youth team with Andy was John McGovern who later won promotion with Hartlepool.

Midfielder Andy was signed up as a professional by Gus Mclean and made eight appearances in 1969/70.

After three years he left Hartlepool but continued to play professionally for several years with Yeovil, Stockton and also abroad in France.

Upon retiring from the game Andy worked in the building trade before spending 25 years working with people with learning disabilities for Cleveland County Council and later Hartlepool Borough Council.

He is still involved with football working at a grassroots level by volunteering with FC Hartlepool, based at Grayfields.

Andy, a granddad of six, still gets along to support Pools at midweek games.

