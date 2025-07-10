A new ballet exhibition has arrived in Hartlepool thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Into The Light: The Pioneers of Black British Ballet is a new exhibition bringing together archive photography, film and news items alongside video and audio interviews with dancers.

The exhibition, brought to the town by Libraries Connected and Oxygen Arts’ Black British Ballet project, is now on display at Community Hub Central, in York Road, until Saturday, July 26.

There is also a range of free activities and events happening across the town’s community hubs including ballet classes, a creative writing workshop and a dance photography workshop.

Gemma Ptak, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director of preventative and community-based services, said: “We are delighted to welcome this marvellous exhibition to Hartlepool for everyone to enjoy, turning the spotlight on the amazing stories of some of the trailblazers of Black British ballet.”

Activity places must be booked in advance at https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/communityhubs or at any Hartlepool Community Hub or library.