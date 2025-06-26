Children are being taught how to stay safe in the water this summer thanks to a free initiative.

Swim Safe, a fun and free water safety activity for children created by Swim England and the RNLI, has been holding a number of sessions in Hartlepool.

Members of the Swim Safe team, pictured above, also set up stall at Seaton Carew ahead of a number of public sessions at the beach on Saturday, June 28.

Members of the Swim Safe team at Seaton Carew ahead of sessions on Saturday.

The sessions are open to children aged seven to 14 who get to enjoy a fun, structured swimming session in the open water and learn all about how to stay safe.

They are being supported this summer by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Active Hartlepool service.

Gemma Ptak, the council’s assistant director – Preventative and Community Based Services, said: “Given Hartlepool’s location as a coastal town, it is particularly important that our children and young people are fully aware of the risks when in and around water.”