People across Hartlepool are invited to attend a free book signing event as eight authors from across the globe bring their stories to the town.

The event is being held at The Thrive Hive, in Farndale Road, Seaton Carew, on Saturday, June 8, and has been organised by the Book Dragon, in Stockton.

The event, known as Hydracon, is a celebration of authors across the globe and is set to host eight authors throughout the day including local author RT Taylor, founder of the Book Dragon shop Kirsty Mcay, and US author Wayne D Kramer.

Hydracon is a celebration of literature and community and attempts to bring together authors and readers in engaging settings.

Ralph Booth, marketing representative for the Book Dragon, said: “Hydracon promises to be a memorable event for all ages, combining the joy of reading with fun and interactive activities."

People can pop down and have their books signed, enjoy a range of refreshments and get involved in family-friendly circus skills and activities.

Ralph continued: "It's a perfect opportunity to support local authors, discover new stories and enjoy a day out with family and friends.”

This is the first event of its kind that the Book Dragon has organised and if it is a success, organisers are looking at expanding to potentially include author talks and poetry and short story competitions.

For more information about the event, contact the Book Dragon at [email protected] or see https://www.facebook.com/events/s/hydracon-2024/760355602933006/.