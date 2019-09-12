Fresh warning over Nottingham Knockers after Hartlepool homes are targeted
Trading Standards officials have issued a plea to householders over cold callers.
The team at Hartlepool Borough Council has issued a series of advice notices in recent months over the callers known as Nottingham Knockers.
The latest report has been made from Westbrooke Avenue.
Nottingham Knockers tend to be men who claim they have just been released from prison and are selling household goods to “get back on their feet” and if a sale is refused, they sometimes become rude.
A team spokesman added: “We would therefore advise that if you receive a cold call from someone you are not expecting, that you simply ignore them and do not engage in any way.
“If you have one of our free No Cold Calling stickers, please just point at it and walk away.
“If the caller will not leave or is abusive, please call the police on 999.”
Anyone who would like a sticker can call (01429) 523 362.