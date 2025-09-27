Golfers who teed off in memory of in memory of a much-loved Hartlepool man raised over £12,000 for a fund in his name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 players came together for the first Dan Cook Memorial Golf Day at Wynyard Golf Club in a day filled with friendship, laughter and remembrance.

The event was a powerful tribute to aviation worker Dan, a passionate golfer, who tragically died in May last year of an undiagnosed heart condition aged just 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together they raised an extraordinary £12,000 for the Dan Cook Memorial Fund, created in partnership with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), to help improve screening and awareness among young people.

Left to right: Stuart Palmer, Dean Cook, Thomas Perkins, and Jon Irvine at Wynyard Golf Club for the first Dan Cook Memorial Golf Day. Inset: Dan.

The golf day was part of a year-long campaign by Dan’s family and friends who have pledged to take on 12 challenges in 12 months, symbolising the 12 young people lost each week to hidden heart conditions.

September has already seen participants cross the finish line at the Great North Run with even more inspiring events on the horizon.

Dan’s eldest brother, Dean Cook, said: “We wanted to create something positive in Dan’s memory, something that reflected his love of golf while also helping to protect other young people and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support we’ve received has been overwhelming, and we’re so grateful to everyone who joined us, donated, and helped make the day such a success.”

The event at Wynyard featured an 18-hole round of golf alongside various other challenges including longest drive and closest to the pin.

Players and supporters rounded off the day with a dinner, prize-giving ceremony, and charity auction boosted by generous contributions from local businesses.

The coveted Dan Cook Memorial Trophy went to local architectural practice Elder Lester, whose team captain and managing director Russell Taylor said: “It was a privilege to attend such an amazing day, and an honour to be awarded the first ever Dan Cook Memorial Trophy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Dean added: “Our goal now is to make this the highlight of the local golfing calendar, an event that golfers look forward to each year, while continuing to raise awareness and funds in Dan’s name.”

Plans are already underway for next year. For more information about the Dan Cook Memorial Fund or to support CRY, please visit: www.c-r-y.org.uk