Hartlepool Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling begins latest epic fundraising quest for cancer charity

Sky Sports television presenter Stelling began his fourth March for Men walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park before ending the first of four days at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Stelling, who has raised almost £1.2m from three previous treks, will have completed around 100 miles when he reaches Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium on Saturday.

He was joined on the first of four walks through different regions by an army of 86 companions.

Jeff Stelling, centre, cuts a ribbon to begin the start of his latest series of marathon charity walks in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Among those to lace up their walking boots on Bank Holiday Monday was Stelling’s close pal and Soccer Saturday reporter Chris Kamara.

Their route also took in the Hartlepool-built Angel of the North and Durham County Cricket Club’s Riverside Ground at Chester-le-Street.

Tuesday’s walk was in Yorkshire before Stelling marches through Merseyside on Wednesday and then London on September 4.

Jeff Stelling, left, with Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara near Gateshead's Angel of the North.

Ex-Hartlepool Mail journalist Stelling, whose first challenge saw him complete 10 marathons between Hartlepool and London’s Wembley Stadium, said: “Covid has had a horrific impact on lives across the UK, but prostate cancer has not gone away.

"In fact it’s now more important than ever that we support men and their loved ones.

“One in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. I deal in stats, but that one still shocks me. This is our dads, partners, brothers, grandads, uncles and friends.

“That’s why I wear the Prostate Cancer UK Man of Men badge and that’s why we’re marching across the UK for a fourth time, helping raise more than £1m for crucial research to beat prostate cancer.”

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Angela Culhane, who has walked more than 180 miles alongside Stelling across his previous three events, joined him through the North East and said: “We’re delighted that he’s leading another epic walking challenge.

“Thanks to Jeff and thousands of others who have embraced these mega marches, we have raised a game-changing sum of money and made massive progress in our goal to fund better research which will ultimately save more lives.

To sponsor Stelling, go to www.prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch

