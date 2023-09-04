Beverley Kingsley and Dawn Thorpe reunited after years apart through their support for Hartlepool Mail’s mental health campaign Keep Talking.

The friends had worked together as teenagers at the former RAFA club, in Stockton Road, but lost touch over the years.

However, a photoshoot for the Keep Talking campaign at the start of the summer brought them together.

Dawn (left) and Beverley (middle) with Kristina.

The campaign aims to encourage people to speak up about their mental health while also highlighting the work of people and organisations in the town providing mental health support.

Beverley, 58, has described the surprise reunion with Dawn as lovely – despite the tragic circumstances that led to it.

Dawn’s son, Danny Thorpe, took his own life aged just 31 in 2020.

Beverley also lost her son Daniel Walker at the age of 32 back in 2022.

Keep Talking, a Mail campaign to support mental health.

"It’s awful that we came together under these circumstances again,” Beverley said.

"Both of our sons were called Daniel and were only a year apart in age.

"I’ve worked with Dawn when we were teenagers. We’ve known each other for years.

"All this time I knew of her son and I didn’t realise it was Dawn because it was different surname.

"It was so surreal meeting up with her family under those circumstances.”

Dawn and Beverley chatted “for ages” as they went down memory lane.

But their conversation also helped Beverley come up with a name for the mental health awareness group she is building in memory of her son.

"I do want to go forward with his legacy being a voice for mental health and good wellbeing,” Beverley said.

She continued: "I was chatting to Dawn and her daughter Kristina and Kristina said ‘Why don’t you call it Daniel’s voice?’.”

Beverley took up Kristina’s suggestion and has been building Daniel’s Voice Facebook page while planning a fundraising event in memory of Daniel next June.

The Greatham grandmother managed to raise over £550 for mental health charity Let’s Connect through another memorial event in May 2023.

She has told the Mail how she received a thank you message from somebody who realised they needed help after learning of her story through her Facebook page.

"My story helped somebody realise they needed to go and get support,” the retired care home worker said.

"The more you talk about it, the more you make people think, and it makes them come to that crossroad and realise and understand that suicide is not the way to go.

"We all want people to be well and understand that it’s not the only way.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the North East has the highest suicide rate in England and Wales.

In Hartlepool, 14.1 deaths per 100,000 people are attributed to suicide.