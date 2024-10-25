Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising appeal in honour of a schoolgirl who died following a car crash has reached its initial target within days.

She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries before dying two days later.

Sarah had recently received her GCSE results and was about to return to the town’s English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College to continue her studies.

Hartlepool schoolgirl Sarah Cain died from injuries following a collision involving three vehicles on the (A1).

Now a group of her close friends at the school have organised a fundraising appeal in her memory.

Set up by Nicole Buchanan, it quickly reached its £1,500 target and has now exceeded £2,200.

The friends have described the response as “just incredible and unbelievable” and have thanked everyone for their pledges.

The money will be donated to Brake, the nationwide road victim service, which has supported Sarah’s family since her death.

Describing Sarah as a “wonderful girl”, a message to accompany the online appeal reads: “She was one of the most beautiful people in every way who cared deeply for people around her and would be willing to help anyone.

"For this reason, we have decided the best way to honour her memory would be to raise funds to help other families in a similar situation to hers.”

The JustGiving appeal can be supported at www.justgiving.com/page/sarahcain

The male driver of another vehicle in the collision was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been bailed pending further inquiries by West Yorkshire Police.

Brake can be contacted on 0808 8000 401 and via www.brake.org.uk/ .