A Hartlepool school has said it is “deeply saddened” by the death of one of its pupils following a car crash.

She attended English Martyrs School, in Catcote Road, where she had just completed her GCSEs and was due to begin studying in its sixth form at the start of the new academic year.

Posting on Facebook, the school said: “We deeply saddened to learn of the death of Sarah Cain, a student who has been with us for five years and was set to continue her studies with us in Year 12.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time of great loss and sadness.”

Staff and students have been involved in assemblies to pray for Sarah and her family.

The school is also offering support to anyone affected by her loss.

Sarah was a passenger in one of three vehicles involved in the crash near Wakefield on Thursday, August 29, at around 12.35pm.

Tributes have been paid to Sarah Cain after she died from injuries following a collision involving three vehicles on the (A1).

A Citroen C5 was in collision with a Kia Niro, which Sarah was travelling in and which then collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan in another lane.

The male driver of the Citroen was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been bailed pending further inquiries by West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement, Sarah’s family said: “We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah.

"She is and always will be irreplaceable.”