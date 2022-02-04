Full details of recruitment day to find Hartlepool health care workers

Hope House residential service, in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, supports adults living with a learning disability, including individuals who have additional mental and physical ill-health.

Service owner Cygnet Health Care stresses that “recruitment in the care sector has never been more important” with the number of vacancies rising to more than 120,000 nationwide.

Rowan Marriott, Cygnet’s head of resourcing, said: “The recruitment challenge facing the health care sector has been well documented recently.

"Increased demand for specialist services like ours means it is crucial to recruit talented and compassionate individuals to help reduce the current pressure on the sector.”

“Previous experience is not essential, but it is important that applicants have a passion for delivering outstanding care and helping others.

"Many of our most dedicated staff members started out as support workers and they will be on hand to share their experiences at the open day for people interested in a career in care.”

Incentives for new staff include discounts from big brands like Nike, Boots, H&M, Primark, Boohoo, Argos, IKEA, lastminute.com.

Cygnet also offers discounted gym membership, free meals onsite, a group pension scheme and a health cash plan to help with costs including eye tests, prescription glasses and contact lenses, dental check-ups and hygienist fees.

Hope House was designed to provide personalised support to residents and has six bespoke self-contained apartments.

The open day will take place at Hartlepool United Football Club’s Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, February 8, from 10am to 4pm.

