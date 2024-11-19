Full details revealed for Hartlepool's big Christmas lights switch on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Full details have been announced for Hartlepool’s big Christmas lights switch on.

The free event takes place on Friday, November 29, from 5pm to 7pm in Church Square and is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council with sponsorship from headline sponsor X-energy and the Northern School of Art.

A striking feature of the evening will be a "stunning display of illustration and animation” celebrating Hartlepool which will be projected onto Hartlepool Art Gallery.

This large-scale artwork has been created by students from the BA Honours illustration for commercial application programme at the Northern School of Art.

Hartlepool's big Christmas lights switch on will take place in Church Square, on Friday, November 29.

Other attractions include free craft making and face painting.

Carols and other festive tunes will also be performed by choirs of all ages.

The lights will be switched on at 6.45pm by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, before carols close the event at 7pm.

Pamela Hargreaves (Labour Party)

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “Nowhere does Christmas quite like Hartlepool.

"Our festive spirit is second-to-none, so join us for what’s sure to be a wonderful event for all the family as we light up the town.”

Leon Flexman, X-energy’s corporate affairs director (UK), said the company was “delighted” to sponsor the event again, adding: “It was a magical event last year and it was great to see the community gathering and having so much fun and we look forward to seeing everyone again this year.”

Matt Burton, senior lecturer for the illustration undergraduate programme at the Northern School of Art, said: “Partnering on projects like this gives our students the opportunity to showcase their skills and a platform for their creative career”