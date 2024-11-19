Denis Lindridge has started a campaign to move Hartlepool's Christmas tree from Church Square.

A campaign to move Hartlepool's town centre Christmas tree to a more visible location has attracted hundreds of supporters.

Rossmere resident Denis Lindridge has launched a petition calling for the festive tree to be moved from its current location behind the Christ Church building, which is home to Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.

He wants to see it sited near the war memorial in Victory Square and noted “a lot of others” have also raised concerns over the present location, which they argue is difficult for groups to gather round.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs said they “do not realistically have the time” to relocate the tree this year but are “happy to consider moving it to a new location from next year”.

At the time of going to press, the online petition has attracted more than 780 signatures.

Mr Lindridge, 66, said: “Nobody can see the thing, the only people who see it are the people coming from Church Street, it’s ridiculous.

“A lot of people don’t even know it’s there.

“It’s important to us, the people of Hartlepool, especially at Christmas time, it’s an opportunity to have a bit of happiness and glee.”

The father-of-four children noted the town tree has previously been located by Wesley Chapel and to the front of the Christ Church building.

He added he also remembers it previously being located at the war memorial in Victory Square, which he believes is the ideal location for it.

Mr Lindridge continued: “It’s safe, it’s logical, people could gather round, you could have school groups and choirs, and there’s a lot of footfall there.

“We have Remembrance Day there, and wouldn’t it be nice to think of the people who fell for Hartlepool and the town, they could look down at Christmas time from heaven and see a nice tree there.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “Given that the installation of the town’s Christmas lights is already underway and plans for our Christmas lights switch-on event are well advanced, we do not realistically have the time to construct the new pit that would be required for the tree if it were to be relocated this year.

“However, we are happy to consider moving it to a new location from next year.”

The petition can be found at Change.org/HartlepoolChristmasTree.