The Front Seaton Carew will be closed between Station Lane and Elizabeth Way during the event. Picture by FRANK REID

Highways chiefs have released a full list of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of this year’s annual fireworks display at Seaton Carew.

The Hartlepool Borough Council-produced display is taking place on Saturday, November 1, at Seaton Carew, with a number of road closures and parking suspensions planned.

The Front, between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions, will be closed to traffic from 4.30pm until 8.30pm.

For safety reasons, the council will be operating a tow-away policy for any vehicles parked in this area during the day.

Parking restrictions will be suspended along the section of Coronation Drive between Warrior Drive and the steelworks bridge access road on the northbound side from mid-afternoon.

For operational and safety reasons, the Rocket House Car Park will be closed all day, and on-street parking on The Front between Station Lane and Church Street will also be suspended.

Event parking will not be allowed on De Havilland Way and in the wider Dunes housing estate – parking will be for residents only.

If the area around Seaton Carew becomes heavily congested, road closures may also be applied at the Power Station roundabout, the Golden Flatts roundabout and Newburn Bridge.

There is limited parking in Seaton Carew ahead of the show at the Seaview ‘Sandy’ Car Park and Hartlepool Bay Car Park.

Parking in the Seaview ‘Sandy’ Car Park, south of the Seaton Carew Clock Tower, will be free from 2pm, and there are 650 spaces.

The Hartlepool Bay Car Park, near Newburn Bridge, will also be open and has 62 spaces.

Disabled car parking is available in both car parks.

Traffic management staff will be in place on roads near the event to provide advice and guidance.

Demand for parking is expected to be high, and the council is advising people to walk if possible or take public transport.