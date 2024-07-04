Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full lineup has been released for Hartlepool’s first pop-up pride event happening this weekend and is set to feature a host of different activities for people of all ages.

Pop-up pride takes place in Church Square, Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 6, from 11am until 4pm.

The Bobby Dazzler Stage will be one of the main areas of the festival, featuring a host of different acts from 12pm until 4pm.

The lineup – hosted by Mimi from Not a Duck Productions – is set to include drag performers from Screams Court, in Hartlepool, drag queens Lya Belle and Arya Quinn, and drag king Tiny Temper.

The Curious Caravan is going to be sharing stories of communities past and present from 11am until 4pm, and is being run by the Hartlepool Museum and Hartlepool Gallery team.

Singers Maddie Morris, Ruby Johnson, Texas Gotti and Ryan Petitjean are also going to be performing, with Lizzie Lovejoy giving audience members a taste of poetry.

Members of the public are also encouraged to get involved in Camp Fit, hosted by Carl, and enjoy a DJ set from RU MCC.

The Curious Takeover is open from 11am until 4pm and features arts and crafts, a dress-up station and art trails for people of all ages.

Visitors are also encouraged to get creative and add to a large public chalk board on the pavement outside Christ Church to create a collective positive art piece.

The Northern School of Art is also taking part in the event by offering a quieter and safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

From 11am until 3pm in the main reception area, people can enjoy a pride market featuring local support services, businesses and artists and makers selling their goods.

From 1pm until 3pm, in the student room, members of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to come along for a cuppa and a chat.

The public are also being given the opportunity to help create a large Hartlepool pride banner in the college’s library from 12pm until 4pm.

Donations to the event are still being taken and can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hartlepool-pop-up-pride-2024-needs-your-help.

They will go towards purchasing supplies, arts materials, artist fees, transport, marketing and access support.