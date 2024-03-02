New bar on Hartlepool Marina gets ‘a lot of attention’ as it opens for business
The Intro, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, is now open on the former Screams Court site after the owner decided to re-brand and move towards the centre of town.
Customers can expect a “live lounge atmosphere” from Friday to Sunday, and from Monday to Thursday, the business also offers teas and coffees – for people and pooches alike.
Manager of The Intro, Georgia Mae, said: “Customers in the new bar vary on age – it really depends on music taste.
"We offer an amazing variety of acts on Fridays and Saturdays, with a range of genres of music.
"We have families that come in all the way to students.”
Existing and budding musicians are encouraged to come along on the first Friday of every month for an open mic night, and every Thursday for a jam night.