Friends from the world of football turned out to pay their respects to Hughie Hamilton who joined Pools in the early 1960s and played under Brian Clough.

His funeral took place at Holy Trinity Church, in Seaton Carew on Tuesday afternoon.

On the way to the service, the cortege paused as it went past Victoria Park, now named the Suit Direct Stadium, in Clarence Road.

The funeral cortege of former Hartlepool United player Hughie Hamilton pauses outside the Suit Direct Stadium as staff pay their respects. Picture by FRANk REID

Hughie, a much-liked Scotsman came to Hartlepool from Falkirk and went on to help make history for Limerick in Ireland in their first ever FAI Cup win.

He returned to Hartlepool when his Limerick playing days were over and was a regular figure at Pools over the decades.

He did everything from coaching youngsters, driving the youth team bus and was a familiar face on hospitality duties on match days.

A Scottish piper played outside Holy Trinity Church before the start of the funeral service.

A Scottish piper leads the hearse to the funeral service.

Ex-Nottingham Forrest double European Cup winning captain John McGovern, who used to clean Hughie’s boots as a youngster at Pools, said: “Hughie Hamilton was a player that could get the spectators off their seats because he had the ability to go past players.

"He was a great character and very popular.”

Hughie sensationally scored two goals for Limerick in their FAI Cup victory against Drogheda United in 1971 and became a cult hero with fans.

Mourners make their way from Holy Trinity Church, Seaton Carew, after the funeral service for former Hartlepool United player Hughie Hamilton. Picture by FRANk REID

Former Pools captain Micky Barron described him as a special person, adding: “Hughie will be a huge loss around Victoria Park as he had an infectious personality and incredible warmth.”

Fellow Scotsman and ex Pools player Rob McKinnon said he was able to light up any room.

Hartlepool-born Ian Knight, who went on to star for Sheffield Wednesday, said: “Hughie always had a story to tell of his days with ‘Cloughie’.

"He laughed that he was Cloughie’s first free transfer giveaway."

Hughie the hero with the fans celebrating in Limerick following the FAI Cup final win in 1971.