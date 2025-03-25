A Hartlepool United fan and his family went the extra mile to show their support for the club as they travelled from Ireland to watch the team win their first game in weeks.

David McDonald, from Carlow, near Kilkenny, crossed the sea to watch Hartlepool United play Boston United on Saturday, March 22, as part of a tradition that started back in 2002.

David, 66, was joined by his wife Jette, four children and their partners and six grandchildren as they watched Pools win 4-1 against their National League rivals to end an eight-match winless streak.

He said: “The atmosphere was fantastic. It was the game of the season.”

David and his family stayed in the Premier Inn, on the Marina, for the night before flying back to Ireland on Sunday in high spirits.

David has been travelling to Pools games for over 20 years although his initial interests dates back even further in time and was triggered by family friend Jimmy Saunders.

He said: “I was eight or nine years old at the time when I started to get interested.

"I kept watching and looking out for the results and I promised myself I would go out at least once which we did in 2002.”

David and his family enjoy Pools' game against Boston United from the Maiden's Lounge at Victoria Park.

During one of his visits, David met Terry Hanlon, a former pro for the club, who he is still good friends with.

David usually watches Pools play at home but enjoyed the club’s last game of the season in Dorking in 2024 so much that he is returning – in costume – to watch their match at Rochdale on Saturday, April 26, when the blue and white army are expected to continue their tradition of wearing fancy dress for their final away day of the season.

Speaking about the 2024 game, where supporters donned Blues Brothers outfits, David said: “I was very impressed with Dorking. The people were very friendly and were inquisitive about our outfits and laughing.”

David is looking forward to returning to England to support Pools, adding: “There are going to be 14 of us at the last game. Hopefully we get a few results.”