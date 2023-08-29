Headteacher Sarah Hammond said: “Congratulations to the class of 2023 in securing an amazing set of results.

"I am extremely proud of the courage and resilience our students have demonstrated this year.

"Their kindness and support to each other has provided a great foundation from which they will continue to grow as valuable citizens in the years ahead and will form many of the fond memories they have of their time at Wellfield.

Wellfield School celebrates another fantastic year of GCSE results.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff for their unwavering dedication to our students and their achievements.

"We are also thankful to parents for their invaluable support. Being part of Wellfield family of alumni, we look forward to supporting the class of 2023 into their next phase of education and training.”