News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

GCSE results 2023: Wellfield GCSE students commended for their ‘courage and resilience’

Students at Wellfield School, in Wingate, have been celebrating after collecting some outstanding GCSE results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

Headteacher Sarah Hammond said: “Congratulations to the class of 2023 in securing an amazing set of results.

"I am extremely proud of the courage and resilience our students have demonstrated this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Their kindness and support to each other has provided a great foundation from which they will continue to grow as valuable citizens in the years ahead and will form many of the fond memories they have of their time at Wellfield.

Wellfield School celebrates another fantastic year of GCSE results.Wellfield School celebrates another fantastic year of GCSE results.
Wellfield School celebrates another fantastic year of GCSE results.
Most Popular

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff for their unwavering dedication to our students and their achievements.

"We are also thankful to parents for their invaluable support. Being part of Wellfield family of alumni, we look forward to supporting the class of 2023 into their next phase of education and training.”

This success comes shortly after Wellfield School joined the New College Durham Academies Trust.

Related topics:StudentsGCSE