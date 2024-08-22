GCSE results day 2024: Hartlepool's High Tunstall College of Science celebrates best results for a decade
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National figures show the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has fallen from last year after grading returned to pre-Covid standards.
But High Tunstall saw its number of top 8 and 9 grades go up compared to last year in its best set of results for around 10 years.
The Class of 2024 started school just before the pandemic hit and the Mail joined nervous students receiving their results on Thursday morning.
The vast majority of teenagers were happy and got what they needed to do what they want to next.
High achiever Will Huntington, 16, from Dalton Piercy, got seven grade 9s – equivalent to an old double A* – two 8s and one 7.
He said: “I’m really happy with them. I’m glad that it’s all done and I’ve got the grades that I need to go on to do what I want to do next.”
His proud dad Eddie Huntington said: “I’m absolutely delighted. He’s seen the results he deserves, he worked incredibly hard.”
Also celebrating was Nina Bunter, 16, of West Park, whose results included three 9s and four 8s.
"I’m really pleased,” she said. “I was most surprised at getting an 8 in mathematics.”
Nina is going to college in Darlington to take her A-Levels and is looking forward to a new start.
Head boy Sam Bolton, of Bishop Cuthbert, achieved one 9, five 8s, two 7s and two 6s.
He said: “It’s better than I expected. I had this thing in my head I was going to fail English and my only 9 was in English Language.”
Adam Chambers, 16, was “ecstatic” with his results which included two 8s, five 7s and two 6s.
Freya Love, 16, of Bishop Cuthbert, got a 9 in history, two 8s, three 7s, one 5, and a 6/5 in science.
And Euan Kirk, 16, of Naisberry Park, passed everything including a 7 for history.
High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling said: “They all need to be proud of what they have achieved as these young people have shown extraordinary resilience and determination throughout the disruption to their education caused by the worst public health crisis in this country in 100 years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.