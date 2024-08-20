Hartlepool appeal launched for youth centre memories and photos as it celebrates 60th birthday and huge transformation
Rossmere Youth Centre, in Rossmere Way, Hartlepool, is undergoing a £1.27million internal revamp to create a more welcoming environment and help increase its range of activities for young people aged 13 to 19 across Hartlepool.
Work at the youth centre, which opened in 1964, is due to be completed by the end of the year and its young people are planning a reopening exhibition looking back on the centre’s last 60 years.
Alaina Musgrave, one of the exhibition organisers, said: “Rossmere Youth Centre has meant a lot to so many people over the years and we’d love to hear from people who are happy to share with us their stories and photos of the time they spent there when they were teenagers.”
Photos and memories can be emailed to Sarah McCluskey, from the council’s youth support services team, at [email protected].
