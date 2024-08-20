Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Hartlepool are encouraged to share their memories and photographs of a popular youth centre to help celebrate its transformation and 60th birthday.

Rossmere Youth Centre, in Rossmere Way, Hartlepool, is undergoing a £1.27million internal revamp to create a more welcoming environment and help increase its range of activities for young people aged 13 to 19 across Hartlepool.

Work at the youth centre, which opened in 1964, is due to be completed by the end of the year and its young people are planning a reopening exhibition looking back on the centre’s last 60 years.

Alaina Musgrave, one of the exhibition organisers, said: “Rossmere Youth Centre has meant a lot to so many people over the years and we’d love to hear from people who are happy to share with us their stories and photos of the time they spent there when they were teenagers.”

Photos and memories can be emailed to Sarah McCluskey, from the council’s youth support services team, at [email protected].