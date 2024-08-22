High Tunstall College of Science pupils who got their GCSE results on Thursday.High Tunstall College of Science pupils who got their GCSE results on Thursday.
High Tunstall College of Science pupils who got their GCSE results on Thursday.

GCSE results day 2024: Hartlepool's High Tunstall College of Science students celebrate their GCSE results

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 17:08 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 17:25 BST
There were tears of joy as pupils at Hartlepool’s High Tunstall College of Science opened their GCSE results today.

The Class of 24 had their learning impacted by the Covid pandemic but recorded some brilliant results.

Scroll on to see just some of those who made the grade on Thursday.

Will Huntington was among High Tunstall's highest achieving pupils. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Top of the class Will Huntington. Picture by FRANK REID

Will Huntington was among High Tunstall's highest achieving pupils. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Nina Bunter had a smile on her face after opening her GCSE results from High Tunstall College of Science. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Well done Nina

Nina Bunter had a smile on her face after opening her GCSE results from High Tunstall College of Science. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
High Tunstall's head boy Sam Bolton with his results.

3. Head boy

High Tunstall's head boy Sam Bolton with his results. Photo: Mark Payne

Photo Sales
High Tunstall College of Science pupil Aneega Tariq with her GCSE results. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Congratulations

High Tunstall College of Science pupil Aneega Tariq with her GCSE results. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GCSEHartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.