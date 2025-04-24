Generous staff at Cicor Hartlepool present £1,200 to RNLI after a year of fundraising
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Station was chosen by employees at the manufacturer on the Tofts Farm Industrial Estate as one of their nominated charities for 2024-2025.
Over the last year they held a number of fundraising events including lunchtime bingo, a Christmas raffle, Christmas jumper day and football fundraising cards.
A company spokesperson said: “Everyone at the Hartlepool site is aware of the necessary life-saving work done by the RNLI and we value the commitment and dedication that the volunteers provide to the service.”
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Colm Simpson, who accepted the money, said such donations mean they are able to be on call 24/7 365 days a year.
"On behalf of all the volunteers at Hartlepool RNLI we like to say thank you to all the staff for their fundraising efforts to help us save lives at sea,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.