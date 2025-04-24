Generous staff at Cicor Hartlepool present £1,200 to RNLI after a year of fundraising

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Generous Hartlepool company Cicor raised £1,200 for the town’s lifeboat service after holding a series of fundraising events.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Station was chosen by employees at the manufacturer on the Tofts Farm Industrial Estate as one of their nominated charities for 2024-2025.

Over the last year they held a number of fundraising events including lunchtime bingo, a Christmas raffle, Christmas jumper day and football fundraising cards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A company spokesperson said: “Everyone at the Hartlepool site is aware of the necessary life-saving work done by the RNLI and we value the commitment and dedication that the volunteers provide to the service.”

Jamie Powis of Cicor presents a cheque to Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Colm Simpson.Jamie Powis of Cicor presents a cheque to Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Colm Simpson.
Jamie Powis of Cicor presents a cheque to Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Colm Simpson.

More news: Brilliant biker convoy supports North East charities

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Colm Simpson, who accepted the money, said such donations mean they are able to be on call 24/7 365 days a year.

"On behalf of all the volunteers at Hartlepool RNLI we like to say thank you to all the staff for their fundraising efforts to help us save lives at sea,” he said.

Related topics:North East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice