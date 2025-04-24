Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Generous Hartlepool company Cicor raised £1,200 for the town’s lifeboat service after holding a series of fundraising events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Station was chosen by employees at the manufacturer on the Tofts Farm Industrial Estate as one of their nominated charities for 2024-2025.

Over the last year they held a number of fundraising events including lunchtime bingo, a Christmas raffle, Christmas jumper day and football fundraising cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A company spokesperson said: “Everyone at the Hartlepool site is aware of the necessary life-saving work done by the RNLI and we value the commitment and dedication that the volunteers provide to the service.”

Jamie Powis of Cicor presents a cheque to Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Colm Simpson.

More news: Brilliant biker convoy supports North East charities

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Colm Simpson, who accepted the money, said such donations mean they are able to be on call 24/7 365 days a year.

"On behalf of all the volunteers at Hartlepool RNLI we like to say thank you to all the staff for their fundraising efforts to help us save lives at sea,” he said.