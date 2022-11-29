Get in the festive spirit by joining the mayor and other civic dignitaries at Hartlepool Christmas carol service
People are invited to celebrate the festive season by joining the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool for his Civic Carol Service.
Open to everyone, the event will take place on Tuesday, December 6, at 6pm at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Hart village.
The carol service will be led by the Reverend Janet Burbury and will be attended by civic guests including the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, and representatives of other North-East councils.
There there will be a collection for the Mayor’s two chosen charities – Alice House Hospice and Miles for Men/Walk for Women – and St Mary Magdalene Church who are supporting The Children’s Society and The Salvation Army.
Most Popular
Councillor Cowie said: “I hope people will join me for what promises to be a great evening in a fantastic setting.
“It is a great way for people of the town to come together and celebrate the festive season.”
For more information call the Mayor’s Office on (01429) 523704 or email [email protected]