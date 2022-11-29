Open to everyone, the event will take place on Tuesday, December 6, at 6pm at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Hart village.

The carol service will be led by the Reverend Janet Burbury and will be attended by civic guests including the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, and representatives of other North-East councils.

There there will be a collection for the Mayor’s two chosen charities – Alice House Hospice and Miles for Men/Walk for Women – and St Mary Magdalene Church who are supporting The Children’s Society and The Salvation Army.

The civic carol service will be held at St Mary Magdalene Church in Hart. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Cowie said: “I hope people will join me for what promises to be a great evening in a fantastic setting.

“It is a great way for people of the town to come together and celebrate the festive season.”