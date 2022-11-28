News you can trust since 1877
The Wintertide Festival returned after a two-year absence

See our photos from the 'amazing' return of the Hartlepool Wintertide Festival after two years off thanks to Storm Arwen and the coronavirus pandemic

Hartlepool’s Wintertide Festival made a triumphant return on Saturday (November 26) after a two-year hiatus.

By James Harrison
4 minutes ago

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the popular annual event had both been forced to cancel by the Covid-19 pandemic and Storm Arwen, respectively.

But it returned with a bang for 2022, with music, carnival fair, craft workshops and storytelling among the attractions for visitors.

Check out our photos of a great day out at the Headland.

1. Step into Christmas

Dozens of Christmas stalls were set up in the Borough Hall

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Good to be back

Organisers said it was “amazing” to see the festival return

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Ticket to ride

Bertie (2) and Florence (4) Bradley of Hartlepool enjoyed a fairground ride - although one might have liked it more than the other

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Performance art

Myra Anderson, nine, of Hartlepool, shows off her moves

Photo: Kevin Brady

Hartlepool