See our photos from the 'amazing' return of the Hartlepool Wintertide Festival after two years off thanks to Storm Arwen and the coronavirus pandemic
Hartlepool’s Wintertide Festival made a triumphant return on Saturday (November 26) after a two-year hiatus.
By James Harrison
4 minutes ago
The 2020 and 2021 editions of the popular annual event had both been forced to cancel by the Covid-19 pandemic and Storm Arwen, respectively.
But it returned with a bang for 2022, with music, carnival fair, craft workshops and storytelling among the attractions for visitors.
Check out our photos of a great day out at the Headland.
Page 1 of 2